2025 Made in Maui County Festival

Made in Maui County Festival Celebrates 12 Years of Local Talent and Aloha

More than 140 makers from Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi gather Nov. 7-8, 2025, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center to share handcrafted treasures made with aloha.

by Maui Nō Ka ʻOi Staff

The early morning light spreads across the lawn at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center as tents rise, banners unfurl and the scent of fresh-roasted coffee drifts through the air. Shoppers begin to trickle in, reusable bags at the ready, drawn by the rhythm of live Hawaiian music and the promise of something authentically made in Maui County.

This is the Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, returning for its 12th year as the largest products showcase in the islands. Presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce and supported by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, the two-day event celebrates the creativity, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit that define life across Maui Nui.

A Showcase of Island Innovation

Since its launch in 2014, the festival has become a cornerstone for local businesses, welcoming 8,000-10,000 attendees each year. Visitors meet the artisans behind their favorite island brands, taste local flavors, and discover how much ingenuity fits inside a 10-by-10-foot booth.

“Each year, we witness the incredible talent and innovation that makes Maui Nui so unique,” said Pamela Tumpap, president of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “The Made in Maui County Festival is a true celebration of our community’s creativity, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit.”

More than 140 vendors were selected this year through a juried process representing Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. Their products range from farm-to-jar honey and goat-milk caramel to hand-printed pareos, lauhala weavings and resin ocean art.

What’s New in 2025

The theme “Local Treasures Made with Aloha” highlights both tradition and resilience. Following the 2023 wildfires, the festival continues to serve as a platform for small businesses rebuilding through creativity and collaboration. Sustainability takes center stage this year with more eco-friendly packaging, locally sourced ingredients and renewable-resource products.

Among the first-time participants are several young entrepreneurs mentored by the Maui Food Innovation Center at UH Maui College, reflecting a growing movement to keep island manufacturing local.

Experience the Festival

The event opens Friday, Nov. 7 with a Buyers Preview & Opening Day for wholesalers and early-access ticket holders, followed by the public festival day on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Live music, hula performances and food trucks fill the MACC’s outdoor courtyards, creating a market atmosphere that feels equal parts business conference and backyard party.

Visitors can taste small-batch chili oils from HI Spice, sample caramel from Haleakalā Creamery, browse hand-stitched resortwear by Na Koa Brand, and cool off with shave ice from Yellow Belly. Each exchange supports a neighbor, a family and a future for local enterprise.

Tickets and event information are available at MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com.

Explore the Makers

For the complete list of participating artisans, designers and food producers, visit MNKO’s companion page:

➡️ 2025 Made in Maui County Festival Vendor Directory

There you’ll find detailed listings for all 140 vendors and food trucks, plus MNKO’s Editor’s Picks: Ten to Watch – a curated look at the makers shaping Maui Nui’s creative future.

Media Partnership

Maui Nō Ka ʻOi Magazine is proud to serve as a media sponsor of the 2025 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, supporting local makers and the spirit of aloha that connects our community.

Why It Matters

The festival’s spirit extends beyond sales. It is a living reminder that Maui County’s greatest exports are imagination, culture and aloha. Each handmade item carries a story – of a family farm, a kitchen experiment, a classroom sketch that became a brand. Together, these stories form an economy built on relationships rather than mass production.

As shoppers stroll the aisles and sample local flavors, they do more than shop; they invest in community. And that, year after year, is what makes the Made in Maui County Festival not just an event, but a celebration of who we are and what we create together.

FAQ

Q: When is the 2025 Made in Maui County Festival?

A: November 7-8, 2025, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

Q: How many vendors participate?

A: More than 140 local artisans, makers and food trucks from Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

Q: Where can I find the vendor list?

A: See the 2025 Made in Maui County Festival Vendor Directory for all participating makers.