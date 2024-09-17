2024 Shaka List

As we collectively look forward to a new year full of hope and possibility, we’re throwing da shakas for 2024. In no strategic order or preference, we say “mahalo” to (and for) these quintessential places, people and things that make Maui the best, or no ka oi, day after day.

Photo by Dan Cesere

1. Turtle Town

For snorkelers who want to stay close to land, Turtle Town at South Maui’s Nahuna Point is a favored option. Located off the Wailea-Makena coast, the reef-rich area (also known as Five Caves, Five Graves and Makena Landing) is rife with Hawaiian green sea turtles (honu), Hawaii’s only remaining indigenous reptile. Honu often are revered as symbols of longevity and the mana, or spiritual energy, of earth and sea united. Enjoying these gentle giants with eyes only and from a distance is not only pono; it’s following the law.

2. Nakalele Blowhole

Just past mile marker 38 where Highway 30 snakes along Maui’s remote northern tip, Nakalele Blowhole unleashes briny fury through a hole in the lava shelf. Shooting geysers upwards of 100 feet when tides are high and seas heavy, the blowhole’s volatile temperament and feral surrounds caution of Maui’s wilder nature. As deaths have occurred, danger warnings accompany signage, parking and the usual food truck at the trailhead where the curious can access the blowhole 1,200 feet down a defined path past rugged tide pools and rock formations. Mahalo for reminding us of nature’s unmatchable power.

3. Hawaiian Language Immersion Program

For quality education rooted in tradition, place and purpose, the Department of Education’s Hawaiian Language Immersion program, Kula Kaiapuni, provides K-12 curriculum enriched by Hawaiian language, culture, moolelo (stories) and practice. On Maui, Kula Kaiapuni is administered on seven campuses to all grade levels, fostering identity and kuleana (responsibility) as kānaka maoli (Native Hawaiians). Seven shakas and counting. E ola ka olelo Hawaii — the Hawaiian language shall live.

4. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike

Want to immerse yourself in all things Maui? Head over to Hale Hoikeike in Wailuku, home to Maui Historical Society, where history seekers and culture chasers delve into the island’s storied past. In addition to archiving thousands of pre-contact artifacts and 10,000-plus photos, maps and genealogy records, the museum hosts events that celebrate Hawaiian music and traditional arts such as lei making. For locally crafted souvenirs and mementos, visit the gift shop and have your tote ready.

5. The Nene

High on Crater Road, past blooming jacarandas and Cook pines where the treeline yields to Haleakala’s basaltic rise, signs warn motorists to watch for nēnē (pictured right) — the only remaining species of geese endemic to Hawaii. Dark brown or sepia with black faces and crowns, nēnē mate for life and nest in “bowls” shaped from volcanic scree, usually hidden under shrubs. Federally listed as threatened, the nēnē was named Hawaii’s state bird in 1957. On Maui, nene populations are found at higher elevations of Haleakala (5,500-8,000 feet) and the West Maui Mountains (3,000-4,000 feet). The Adopt-A-Nene Program, in partnership with Friends of Haleakala National Park, promotes awareness and collects funds for nēnē recovery efforts.

6. Food Trucks

From offering chef-inspired dishes such as Geste Shrimp’s Hawaiian Scampi and local faves like spam musubi to keeping us safely fed during the pandemic, island food trucks form the bedrock of Maui’s culinary landscape. Wherever you go, from Hana to Kaanapali or even remote Nakalele Point, you’ll likely find a food truck or two attracting hungry visitors and kamaaina in the know. With at least six established food-truck parks around the island, plus miscellaneous pop-up food trucks and trucks on the prowl (think Maui Cookie Lab that magically appears wherever you are), delicious dining and the sampling of regional cuisine at affordable prices have never been easier — and more appreciated. Shakas all around.

7. Ambassadors of the Environment Program

At The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, guests (pictured above left) are encouraged to learn about the island’s natural wonders and cultural traditions through Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program. Guided excursions from coastal hikes to coral-reef observation with Cousteau-trained naturalists transform Maui into a living classroom as visiting keiki and adults explore our unique environment and leave with a better understanding of our biodiverse world.

8. Ocean Protectors

A double-time, double shaka to all the individuals, nonprofit organizations, state and governmental agencies, and volunteer groups working to protect the ocean and its inhabitants — from monk seals and honu (Hawaiian green sea turtles) to humpback whales and the humuhumunukunukuapua‘a (reef trigger fish). Mahalo to the Surfrider Foundation Maui (pictured right), Pacific Whale Foundation, Maui Ocean Center’s Marine Institute, Whale Trust, Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, SHARKtastic, and many others keeping our shores, waters and marine life as healthy as possible.

9. Wai‘anapanapa State Park

Wai‘ānapanapa, which means “glistening waters,” is known for its jet-black shoreline composed of volcanic sediment, which offers a stunning contrast to the crystal blue waves and lush jungles of East Maui. Three miles north of Hāna Town, Waianapanapa State Park boasts two freshwater caves accessible by hiking trail. According to Hawaiian legend, it was there Chief Kaakea brutally killed his wife, Princess Popoalaea, and her attendant.

10. Maui Friends of the Library Bookstore

Take a break from Insta and put the kibosh on Tiktok at the Maui Friends of the Library Bookstore. Upon entering, the musty bouquet of new, used and out-of-print volumes — including Hawaiiana and works by Maui authors — tickles the neurons as eyes flitter across shelves stacked wide and tall. By accepting old books, CDs and DVDs and reselling them at reasonable prices, the all-volunteer nonprofit benefits both environment and community. Whether visiting the Kahului location in Queen Kaahumanu Center, their new Kīhei location on Līpoa Street or the original, tin-roofed Pu‘unene warehouse, bibliophiles shop freely knowing that 100 percent of net receipts support Maui County libraries and associated programs.

11. Mick Fleetwood

Shaka to legendary drummer and founder of iconic classic rock band Fleetwood Mac for investing his time, talent, money and, most importantly, his heart in Maui Nui. Fleetwood (pictured above right) was on the mainland when his restaurant and retail store, Fleetwood’s on Front Street and Mick’s House of Fleetwood, burned to the ground during the Maui wildfires. At the first opportunity, he flew home on a plane stuffed with every supply he could collect. He also donated his mad skills to projects benefiting fire victims, including contributing to the Doobie Brothers’ “Lahaina” tribute song released last November, and continues to support the musical aspirations of Hawaiʻi’s keiki through his “Don’t Stop Living the Dream” foundation.

12. Kula Lodge

On any given morning, you’ll find an engaging cast of characters enjoying breakfast (pictured above center) at Kula Lodge. Cyclists, many of whom have just careened down Crater Road, join Upcountry regulars, workers grabbing coffee and a bite, and, of course, the quintessential tourist with zinc-tipped nose and guidebook in hand. Perched on the flank of Haleakala at a 3,200-foot elevation, the former private home attracted the likes of Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn, Frank Sinatra and other A-list celebrities of the time. Converted into a lodge and restaurant in the early 1950s, the historic restaurant with cinematic views was briefly rumored to have burned during the Kula fire. Fortunately, you can still get delicious fare with a tropical flare for brunch, dinner and happy hour, courtesy of the Vojdani family, who bring the magic of their award-winning 5 Palms restaurant (previously in South Maui’s Mana Kai Resort) Upcountry.

13. Love for Lahaina

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea gets a heartfelt shaka for its Love for Lāhainā. The series of culinary pop-up events featured signature dishes from Lāhaina’s most celebrated chefs, such as Papaaina’s Chef Lee Anne Wong, Māla Ocean Tavern’s Chef Kalei Ducheneau, Duckine’s Chef Alvin Savella and others. Created to support a struggling hospitality industry, family farms, ranches and other local providers impacted by last year’s devastating wildfires, Love for Lahaina popped up Sundays for eight weeks, culminating with an oceanfront Grand Tasting in December. All proceeds directly benefited displaced victims.

Photo by Travis Morrin

14. Olowalu Reef

First there was koa, the coral polyp — the source for all island life, according to Hawaiian creation chant, the Kumulipo. In Maui Nui, our mother reef embraces West Maui’s leeward coast from Olowalu to Pāpalaua. The 939-acre Olowalu Reef feeds neighboring reefs, providing larvae for nearby coral communities off Lanai and Molokai. Declared a Mission Blue Hope Spot critical to ocean health, Olowalu Reef nurtures life as we know it on Maui. An extra shaka to those individuals and organizations dedicated to her continued care and protection.

15. Ag Tours & Farm Days

The sugarcane fields of Maui’s agricultural past today yield a more diversified, gentler approach to feeding the island. Family ranches, regenerative farms and responsibly scaled ag projects raise everything from coffee, herbs, flowers and fruit to grains, vegetables and livestock. Island providers that invite the public into their hale (house) via ag tours and open farm days are shaka standouts for sure. Maui Kuia Estate Chocolate (pictured above), O‘o Farms, Maui Tropical Plantation, Kula Country Farms, Maui Gold Pineapple, Ono Organic Farms, Maui Dragon Fruit Farm are only a few among many.

16. Moloka‘i Hot Bread

A creamy-sweet treat (pictured right) so singularly delicious that it and its creator, Kanemitsu Bakery, were spotlighted on Anthony Bordain’s Parts Unknown website, Moloka‘i hot bread is pure pillowy, preservative-free goodness. Choose your favorite gooey, fruity, fabulous cream cheese filling and be glad you made the trip across the Pailolo Channel to our sister island where Kanemitsu Bakery has been serving up its famous hot bread since 1935. On Maui, pick up these tasty loaves before they sell out at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center’s weekly farmer’s market, Maikai Market in Kahului Saturday mornings and Maui Sunday Market. Check Molokai Hot Bread Maui Facebook page for location updates.

17. Maui Food Innovation Center

Katie Cook and Justin Orr turned a backyard hobby into the thriving HI SPICE tropical-flavored hot sauce company after attending Maui Food Innovation Center at University of Hawaii Maui College in 2017. We can’t wait to see what — or who — the newly renovated MFIC inspires next, as the multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art facility kicks off its first full year encouraging sustainable, economically viable agribusiness and culinary entrepreneurship.