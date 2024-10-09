Maui No Ka Oi Presents

The 2023 Aipono Restaurant

Award Winners

Restaurant of the Year

Gold: Huihui

Silver (tie): Monkeypod Kitchen, Lahaina Grill

Honorable Mention

Ko, Mama’s Fish House

Best New Restaurant

Gold: Duckine

Silver: Lima Cocina + Cantina

Honorable Mention

Marlow, Tiffany’s, Oao Sushi Bar & Grill

Best Oceanfront Dining

Gold: Māla Ocean Tavern

Silver: Sea House Restaurant

Honorable Mention

Seascape Restaurant, Star Noodle, Honu Oceanside, Pacifico on the Beach, Kimo’s

Most “Maui-est”

Gold: Huihui

Silver: Mama’s Fish House

Honorable Mention

Kō, Māla Ocean Tavern, Monkeypod Kitchen

Best Service

Gold: Lahaina Grill

Silver: Ko

Honorable Mention

Māla Ocean Tavern, Mama’s Fish House, Monkeypod Kitchen, Kaana Kitchen, Huihui

Best Chef’s Table

Gold: Kaana Kitchen

Silver: Fond

Honorable Mention

Mala Ocean Tavern, Monkeypod Kitchen, Lahaina Grill, Huihui

Best Local Flavor

Gold: Tiffany’s

Silver: Star Noodle

Honorable Mention

Ko, Monkeypod Kitchen, Down the Hatch, Huihui

Most Romantic Setting

Gold: Mama’s Fish House

Silver: Merriman’s Kapalua

Honorable Mention

Cafe O’Lei, Japengo, The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea, Lahaina Grill

Best Healthy Fare

Gold (tie): Choice Health Bar, Moku Roots

Silver: Fork & Salad

Honorable Mention

AA Roots, Earth Aloha Eats, It’s Cherry

Most Innovative Menu

Gold: Ko

Silver (tie): Lineage, Duckine

Honorable Mention

Kaana Kitchen, Moku Roots, SixtyTwo MarcKet

Best Breakfast

Gold: Papaaina at Pioneer Inn

Silver: SixtyTwo MarcKet

Honorable Mention

Mala Ocean Tavern, Gazebo Restaurant, Kaana Kitchen, Kihei Caffe, Down the Hatch

Best Business Lunch

Gold: SixtyTwo MarcKet

Silver: Marco’s Grill & Deli

Honorable Mention

Cafe O’Lei, Lima Cocina + Cantina, Star Noodle

Best Pizza

Gold: Maui Pizza Truck

Silver (tie): Marlow, Sale Pepe

Honorable Mention

Flatbread Company, Pizza Paradiso, Lahaina Pizza Company, Prison St. Pizza

Best Happy Hour

Gold: Monkeypod Kitchen

Silver: Down the Hatch

Honorable Mention

Esters Fair Prospect, Māla Ocean Tavern, Sea House Restaurant

Best Pacific Rim Cuisine

Gold: Ko

Silver: Japengo

Honorable Mention

Māla Ocean Tavern, Huihui, Pacific’o on the Beach

Best Hawaii Regional Cuisine

Gold: Ko

Silver: Monkeypod Kitchen

Honorable Mention

Kaana Kitchen, Lineage, Tiffany’s

Best Luau

Gold: Old Lahaina Luau

Silver (tie): The Feast at Mōkapu at Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort,

Maui Nui Luau at Black Rock at Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

Honorable Mention

Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, Feast at Lele

Best Gourmet Grab & Go

Gold: Island Gourmet Markets

Silver: Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop

Honorable Mention

Choice Health Bar, Tin Roof Maui

Best Asian Cuisine

Gold: Star Noodle

Silver: Duckine

Honorable Mention

Isana, Japengo, Lineage, Nuka

Best Southeast Asian Cuisine

Gold: Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food

Silver: Thai Mee Up

Honorable Mention

A Saigon Cafe, My Thai, Duckine, Star Noodle, Thai Chef

Best Mediterranean/Middle Eastern Cuisine

Gold: Pita Paradise

Silver: Pizza Paradiso Mediterranean Grill

Honorable Mention

Cafe des Amis, Mediterranean Grill

Best Mexican Cuisine

Gold: Amigo’s

Silver: Roasted Chiles

Honorable Mention

Acevedo’s Hawaicano Cafe, Las Islitas, Las Piñatas of Maui, Tight Tacos

Best Italian Cuisine

Gold: Sale Pepe

Silver: Taverna

Honorable Mention

Bistro Casanova, Fabiani’s, Marco’s Grill & Deli, Matteo’s Osteria,

Best Burger

Gold: Cool Cat Cafe

Silver: Havens

Honorable Mention

Mala Ocean Tavern, Monkeypod Kitchen, Teddy’s Bigger Burgers, Swagyu Hawaii

Best Shave Ice

Gold: Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice

Silver: Breakwall Shave Ice Co.

Honorable Mention

Bling Bing, Tobi’s Poke & Shave Ice, Waikomo Shave Ice

Best Noodles

Gold: Star Noodle

Silver: Thai Mee Up

Honorable Mention

Lineage, Sam Sato’s, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Tin Roof Maui, Duckine

Best Fish and Seafood

Gold: Mama’s Fish House

Silver: Lahaina Grill

Honorable Mention

Kaana Kitchen, Paia Fish Market, Honu Oceanside, Huihui

Best Steak

Gold: Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Silver: Duo Steak & Seafood

Honorable Mention

Fuego Argentinian Steakhouse, Monkeypod Kitchen, Son’z Steakhouse, Lahaina Grill

Best Sushi

Gold: Miso Phat Sushi

Silver: Japengo

Honorable Mention

Isana, Nuka, Sansei, Oao Sushi Bar & Grill

Best Lobby Lounge

Gold (tie): Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua;

Lobby Lounge at Four Seasons Resort Maui

Silver: Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea Maui

Honorable Mention

Lehua Lounge at Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, The Birdcage at Hotel Wailea, The Sandbar at Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

Best Bar

Gold: Monkeypod Kitchen

Silver: Down the Hatch

Honorable Mention

Esters Fair Prospect, Lima Cocina + Cantina, The Pint & Cork

Best Handcrafted Cocktails

Gold: Monkeypod Kitchen

Silver: Esters Fair Prospect

Honorable Mention

Lineage, Māla Ocean Tavern, Duckine

Best Wine List

Gold: Lahaina Grill

Silver: Kaana Kitchen

Honorable Mention

Kō, Māla Ocean Tavern, Merriman’s Kapalua, Monkeypod Kitchen, The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea

Best Late-Night Dining

Gold: Down the Hatch

Silver: Mala Ocean Tavern

Honorable Mention

Umalu, Tiffany’s, The Pint & Cork

Best Plate Lunch

Gold: Kalei’s Lunchbox

Silver: Tin Roof Maui

Honorable Mention

Da Kitchen, Tobi’s Poke & Shave Ice, Nagasako General Store

Best Coffee Shop

Gold: Akamai Coffee Co.

Silver: Espresso Mafia

Honorable Mention

Bad Ass Coffee, Kraken Coffee Maui, Maui Coffee Roasters, Napili Coffee Store, Wailuku Coffee Company

Best Food Truck

Gold: Thai Mee Up

Silver: Maui Fresh Streatery

Honorable Mention

Maui Pizza Truck, Sun’s Out Buns Out, It’s Cherry

Best Restaurant Poke

Gold: Down the Hatch

Silver: Tobi’s Poke & Shave Ice

Honorable Mention

Star Noodle, Huihui

Best Dessert

Gold: Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop

Silver: Kō

Honorable Mention

Monkeypod Kitchen, Lahaina Grill

Best Farm-to-Table Cuisine

Gold: Pacific’o on the Beach

Silver: Moku Roots

Honorable Mention

Kaana Kitchen, SixtyTwo MarcKet

Excellence in Sustainability Award

A Healthy Approach

Fork & Salad sources local ingredients that are good for the body and the environment

by Lauren Warring

Photo by Fork & Salad

Fork & Salad co-owners Jaron Blosser, Cody Christopher and Travis Morrin received the Excellence in Sustainability Award for their farm-to-table, sustainable cuisine.

Chef-inspired farm-to-table restaurant Fork & Salad makes local, healthy food accessible and affordable — all while doing it sustainably.

Fork & Salad founders Jaron Blosser, Cody Christopher and Travis Morrin opened Fork & Salad in 2016 as a fast casual, farm-to-table restaurant that uses locally sourced Maui ingredients. The menu features chef-inspired salads, grain bowls, sandwiches, wraps, soups and kombucha.

Fork & Salad partners with over 20 local farmers and suppliers across the state to find fresh produce for their chef-inspired dishes. The Waihe‘e Valley Plantation in Wailuku provides the macadamia nuts for the pesto spread on sandwich favorites like the Ancho Chile-Seasoned Steak. Dish staples like beets, papaya and corn — often treated raw because they are so sweet on their own — come from Kumu Farms in Waikapū. Salad greens are harvested from Waipoli Hydroponic Greens in Kula while the on-tap kombucha is from Pauwela Beverage Co. in Ha‘ikū-Pauwela. Most of these farms practice full-circle or organic farming, using sustainability practices of their own to recycle water, reuse byproducts and limit waste.

Waste and byproduct are key considerations in Fork & Salad’s daily operations, with the use of compostable utensils and agave straws. Food scraps are donated to feed animals at the Maui Animal Farm in Lāhainā.

These everyday practices, local partnerships and business values define Fork & Salad as a leader in sustainability.

During the 2023 ‘Aipono Awards Reception in April, Fork & Salad received the ‘Aipono Excellence in Sustainability Award for their commitment to keep the business green, salads and all.